Maharashtra To End 'Illegal' Toll Collection From Electric Vehicles In 8 Days

The Maharashtra government has been directed to fully implement toll exemptions for electric vehicles (EVs) across the state's major highways within the next eight days in a boost to green mobility. The directive follows mounting complaints from EV owners who reported continued toll deductions despite the state's official policy mandating exemptions.

The order was issued by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar during the assembly session in Nagpur. It calls for immediate compliance and requires authorities to refund toll amounts wrongfully collected from EV users. Narwekar termed the ongoing toll collection "illegal" once the policy had come into force, stressing that enforcement lapses must be rectified without delay.

The state government has assured the implementation of the directives. According to officials, the exemption will apply to key routes including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the Atal Setu. The government had earlier launched the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, which includes a series of incentives such as tax waivers, registration fee exemptions, and subsidies to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

However, gaps in backend integration between FASTag systems and the VAHAN vehicle database resulted in EVs being misclassified at toll plazas, leading to unintended deductions. Narwekar said, "Electric vehicles must not be charged any tolls for the next eight days, and a proper mechanism should be created to refund any toll amounts already collected from their owners."

The Speaker's instruction aims to ensure that toll operators update their systems and that every registered EV is appropriately recognised. In addition to the toll waiver, Speaker Narwekar urged the state to accelerate the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations. Highlighting the rising number of EV users, he emphasised the need to increase the availability of charging points and upgrade existing facilities to ensure adequate infrastructure for motorists.

The state government is expected to issue revised operational guidelines shortly, along with a mechanism for processing refunds. Officials have also assured that corrective measures are underway and that full compliance will be achieved within the stipulated period.

The move is anticipated to offer financial relief to thousands of EV owners while reinforcing Maharashtra's commitment to a cleaner transportation ecosystem. Seamless toll exemption, complemented by expanding charging networks and fiscal incentives, is expected to significantly accelerate EV adoption across the state.