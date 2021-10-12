Three Men Pushing Car On Highway In Nagpur Hit By Truck, One Dead

The incident occurred near Kondhali town on national highway no. 52, around 50 km from Nagpur city

Police said four occupants of the car were returning to Nagpur from Amravati. (Representational)

Nagpur:

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured on Monday after a speeding truck hit them from behind when they were pushing their snag-hit car on a highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred near Kondhali town on the national highway no. 52, around 50 km from Nagpur city.

A police official said the four occupants of the car were returning to Nagpur from Amravati after taking darshan of Goddess Amba.

Three of them were pushing the snag-hit car after its engine broke down on the highway when a truck rammed into them from behind, he said.

"All of them sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital by police where Akash Adsude breathed his last. The condition of two others is critical," he said, adding that the truck sped away after the accident.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

