35-Year-Old Man Kills Father Over Property Dispute In Maharashtra

A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death following a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Dongar Navle village of Murbad taluka and efforts were on to nab the accused, they said.

The accused was not happy with his father marrying the second time. They had also been fighting over a property matter since the last five years, police said.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, the accused, armed with a sharp weapon, came to his father's house and they again had a quarrel over the property-related issue, Murbad police station's senior inspector Prasad Pandhare said.

During the tiff, the accused allegedly stabbed his father several times with the weapon and then fled, he said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

After being alerted, police went to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

