Maharashtra Teacher Kills Daughter, 17, With Bat After Argument Over TV

A teacher killed his 17-year-old daughter by hitting her on the head with a cricket bat in Maharashtra's Satara district following an argument over watching TV.

The victim has been identified as Arya Kadam. According to police, Arya had an argument with her younger brother and sister over watching TV at home on Saturday night. During this time, Arya punched her younger sister in the eye.

When her father, identified as Purushottam, scolded her, Arya became aggressive and ran towards her father with a bat, saying abusive words. This angered her father, who snatched the same bat and hit Arya hard on the head. Arya died on the spot due to severe injuries.

After the murder, Purushottam sat near the body for a long time and later informed his wife early in the morning.

Spots of blood were then cleaned from the floor to erase evidence, and Arya's T-shirt was washed three times in a washing machine to remove blood. The bloodstained bat was thrown to the roof.

Police were informed about the incident by the family's relatives and neighbours on Sunday morning. Initially, the family misled the police by saying that the girl had hit herself on the head.

But when questioned by the police, the mother told the truth, after which the accused father confessed to his crime. Police also recovered a bat from the roof.

"My daughter had gone astray; she had bad addictions, and I was forced to take this step after being fed up with her wrongdoing," Purushottam said during interrogation. However, neighbours said the girl was extremely friendly, spoke very lovingly and mingled with everyone.

Purushottam and his wife, Sheela, are both teachers. Investigations have revealed that Arya was not in a good mental state, was undergoing treatment from a psychiatrist in Pune and was given medicines every day.

She used mobile and TV excessively and often became violent over small things.

Police investigations also revealed that in May this year, Arya had assaulted her father, in which he fractured his arm. Police said she often became agitated due to excessive use of mobile phones and had been hospitalised once due to the same mental state and irritability issues.

Satara city police are investigating the matter further.

