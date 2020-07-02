Maharashtra Sets New Record With Biggest Jump Of 6,330 Coronavirus Cases

Mumbai reported 1,554 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours (File)

Maharashtra reported over 6,000 cases in the last 24 hours in a record high for the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak. The state, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, reported 6,330 cases today, taking the total count to over 1.86 lakh.

Over 8,000 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 125 fatalities in the last 24 hours. 8,018 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in the past one day. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 54.21%, officials told NDTV. The death rate in is at 4.38%, they said.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has recorded 1,554 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the city's total count to 80,262, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed. 4,686 patients have died in Mumbai so far with 57 fatalities reported on Thursday, the data showed.

Maharashtra on June 29 had announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 across the state amid a steady surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The state government issued fresh guidelines for "Mission Begin Again", saying that the movement of non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to curb the spread of the deadly contagion but also eased certain restrictions.

India today breached the 6-lakh mark with the addition of a large number of fresh coronavirus cases from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The country now has 6,04,641 infections -- roughly 50,000 cases behind Russia, which is the third worst sufferer from coronavirus. Russia is behind Brazil, which has more than 14 lakh cases and the US, which has over 26 lakh cases.