Maharashtra Reports Over 67,100 Covid Cases In Biggest Ever One-Day Surge

Maharashtra logged 67,123 coronavirus cases on Saturday in its biggest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic. The worst hit state in the country also recorded 419 deaths because of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases in the state today climbed to 37,70,707 out of which 30,61,174 patients have recovered. 56,783 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the government statement read.

The state's recovery rate is 81.18 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent.

Maharashtra currently has a whopping 6,47,933 active cases, which are exerting tremendous pressure on the state's health infrastructure.