Maharashtra Reports 960 Covid Deaths Today, 17.33% Positivity Rate

Maharashtra's single-day Covid death count remained worryingly high on Saturday, signalling that even though the daily case figures have been on the declining trajectory lately, the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

On Friday, Maharashtra, which had been consistently logging over 60,000 daily Covid cases last month, reported less than 40,000 cases in 24 hours after several weeks. Today, the daily Covid cases dropped further -- the state logged 34,898 cases.

The state has witnessed a sharp spike in deaths due to the pandemic in 24 hours - from 695 on Friday to 960 today.