Maharashtra Reports 9,771 New COVID-19 Cases, 141 Deaths In A Day

Maharashtra now has 1,16,364 active COVID-19 cases. (FILE)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,771 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 60,61,404, while the death count rose to 1,21,945 after 141 patients succumbed to the infection, according to a health department official.

The state reported about 1,700 more cases, but 90 less fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when the new infections stood at 8,085 and the deaths at 231.

The official said as many as 10,353 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,19,901.

The state now has 1,16,364 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, he said.

According to the official, out of 4,16,37,950 COVID-19 tests conducted so far, 60,61,404 have tested positive for coronavirus, reflecting a case positivity rate of 14.56 per cent.

Currently, 6,17,926 people are in home quarantine and 4,173 in institutional quarantine, he said.

According to the official, Mumbai reported 706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,22,222, while the death count increased to 15,451 with the addition of 25 fresh fatalities.

He said 536 people tested positive in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,94,342, while the the death count remained unchanged at 8165 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 22, 269, 63, nine and 20 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,61,404; new cases-9,771; total deaths 1,21,945; recoveries 58,19,901; active cases 1,16,364 total tests 4,16,37,950.

