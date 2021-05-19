Maharashtra Records 34,031 Covid Cases, 594 Deaths In A Day

Mumbai currently has 29,643 active COVID-19 cases (File)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new Covid cases and 594 deaths in a day. At 17.15 per cent, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours remained high but way lower than the April levels.

51, 457 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 91.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had logged 28,438 Covid cases and 679 deaths.

Pune remains the worst-hit city in the state with 4,490 cases and 52 deaths, followed by Ahmednagar with 3,502 cases and 27 deaths.

Mumbai today reported 1,350 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths, taking its overall infection tally to 6,92,239.



Mumbai has 29,643 active COVID-19 cases after the recovery of 4,565 patients in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 93 per cent.

On Tuesday, Mumbai's daily coronavirus case figure had dropped below the 1,000-mark after over 10 weeks. The Maharashtra capital had logged just 953 cases, lowest since March 2.

Maharashtra had been reporting over 60,000 cases daily last month as the virulent second wave of the pandemic ravaged the state and several other parts of the country.

After the Maharashtra government imposed strict restrictions, the level of daily cases appears to have come down in the state.

Opposition alleges the administration is not testing enough people.

India on Tuesday recorded its highest ever spike in death count, registering 4,529 fatalities in 24 hours. The number of cases in a day was 2.67 lakh.

With inputs from PTI