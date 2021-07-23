2 People Rescued By IAF Choppers From Maharashtra's Flood-Hit Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Rains: Coastal areas of Ratnagiri district have been battered by heavy rains.

The Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters rescued two persons stranded in inundated areas of coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Friday, said a defense release.

The Air Force has kept its two Mi-17V5 and two Mi-17 helicopters ready for rescue operations in the region which has been battered by heavy rains, it said.

It did not give specifics of the two rescue operations by choppers.

The Western Naval Command has also deployed seven rescue teams along with its helicopters in Ratnagiri and the adjoining Raigad district, it said.

The Navy's Flood Rescue Teams are equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first-aid kits, life jackets and life buoys and include its specialist divers.

Additional Flood Rescue Teams are in Mumbai, ready for quick deployment if needed, the release said.

