Maharashtra Public Service Commission Secretary Removed After Exam Leak Allegations

The Maharashtra government has terminated the deputation of Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar as the secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The action came amid allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the MPSC.

An order issued by the state General Administration Department said Harpalkar, a secretary-rank officer, had been appointed to the MPSC post on deputation for two years.

The order dated October 1 said his deputation had been brought to an end as per the Governor's instructions for administrative reasons and that a separate order regarding his new posting would be issued.

The order also directed Harpalkar to immediately hand over charge of the post of MPSC secretary to another officer with the consent of the commission.

Harpalkar's removal was among the demands raised by protesting the MPSC exam aspirants.

The state government on Wednesday announced that the MPSC secretary would be transferred and a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the functioning of the commission following protests over alleged examination irregularities.

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