Locals Protest Death Of Lecturer Set Ablaze By Stalker In Maharashtra's Wardha

Protests erupted in Maharashtra's Wardha after lecturer, set ablaze by a stalker, died

Locals held a protest in Wardha after a 24-year-old woman lecturer, who was set ablaze near Hinganghat on February 3, died of her injuries earlier on Monday.

The woman died while undergoing treatment at Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute today morning.

Earlier in the day, Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital and Research Center told news agency ANI that the victim's condition kept deteriorating from 4 am today with oxygen saturation getting low.

"The patient was declared dead at 6:55 am today. The probable cause of death was a septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for an autopsy," he said.

The lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover near Hinganghat area in Maharashtra's Wardha district on February 3.

She suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated in the hospital.

Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on February 3. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire."