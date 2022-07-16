How Sena MLAs Felt After Rebellion? Eknath Shinde Recalls 'Tense Moments'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said MLAs would get tense.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who had accompanied him to Guwahati had spent tense moments as and when they watched TV news showing various happenings following their rebellion.

Speaking at a meeting organised by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in suburban Kurla, Eknath Shinde said MLAs would get tense while watching the news from the hotel in Guwahati where they were camping after leaving Maharashtra.

Post the rebellion, Shiv Sainiks staged protests against the breakaway MLAs in various parts of Maharashtra, necessitating the deployment of additional police personnel outside the homes and offices of some of the legislators.

"It was said that the MLAs were forcibly held in the hotel in Guwahati contrary to the fact that they were free and enjoying themselves. The rebellion was not for power. They would get tense initially but later they felt relaxed," Eknath Shinde told a gathering.

He reiterated that his rebellion was not aimed at seizing power but to take forward the ideals of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Hindutva, and ensuring the development of Maharashtra.

Referring to some MLAs dancing in a hotel in Goa, where they had stayed before returning to Mumbai for the floor test, Eknath Shinde said it was normal as they were elated.

A video of a few MLAs dancing in the hotel after Eknath Shinde was named as the chief minister had gone viral.

"We were criticised for everything. But in Guwahati, we held on to our patience. We are staunch shiv sainiks and will not tolerate injustice. In Guwahati, we held meetings every day. Initially, we were tense but slowly our numbers grew, " Eknath Shinde recalled.