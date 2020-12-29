A Police Station In Aurangabad Holds Classes For Slum Children

The police in Aurangabad hold classes for underprivileged children (representational image)

Going beyond its duty of maintaining law and order, a police station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has been holding tutorials for children from the slum areas on its premises. As part of a community policing programme, Pundalik Nagar police station has started English classes for children from nearby slums, for a period of 15 days, with the help of a teacher, an official told news agency PTI. It has been three days since the classes have begun and 14 children have been attending every day.

"Children are unable to attend schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many don't have facilities to attend classes online. Considering the scenario, we decided to arrange for English and Maths tutorials," assistant police inspector, Ghanshyam Sonawane said.

The classes were started for 14 middle school students, of which six had not even attended online classes during the lockdown, he official said. SP Jawalkar, the retired headmaster of a local school, volunteered to be part of the project and has been conducting the classes for free, he said.

Classes are being conducted by maintaining social distance, using masks and sanitisers, the official added. The classes are currently being held for one-and-a half hours every day on the terrace of the police station.