Maharashtra Pattern Of Tapping Phones Of Opponents Replicated In Goa: Sena Leader

Sanjay Raut said the phone tapping apprehension was expressed by a Goa Congress leader(FILE)

In a veiled attack on senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the "Maharashtra pattern" of illegally tapping phones of political opponents is being replicated in neighbouring Goa where results of the Assembly polls will be declared next week.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Raut also claimed that the same pattern might be at work in Uttar Pradesh, where counting of votes will also be taken up on March 10.

He said that the phone tapping apprehension was expressed by a senior Congress leader from Goa whom he met recently.

"I met Goa Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat who expressed fear that his phone was being tapped. I say that not only him (Kamat), but phones of MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar and Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijay Sardesai are also being tapped," Mr Raut alleged.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had contested the polls in alliance with the Trinamool Congress. The GFP has tied up with Congress.

"Tapping phones of political opponents started in Maharashtra two years ago after the 2019 Assembly polls. Two FIRs have been filed against a woman officer who was involved (in the tapping of phones). The chief of this Maharashtra pattern was in charge of Goa polls," Mr Raut alleged without naming Devendra Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Mr Raut claimed that if Goa throws a hung Assembly, Central probe agencies will shift focus to the tiny coastal state.

"We are all taking care. I spoke to Digambar Kamat and expressed solidarity with him," he said.

As per the FIR registered by Mumbai Police, senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla illegally tapped the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

"Shukla and some officials allegedly tapped the phones of these two leaders in June 2019 for "vested political interests," said the First Information Report registered at Colaba police station in south Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ms Shukla is currently on a Central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Central Reserve Police Force) at Hyderabad.

Earlier, Pune Police had registered an FIR against Ms Shukla at Bund Garden police station in connection with the alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state. Mr Patole is now the state's Congress chief.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)