Maharashtra: Over 53,000 People Moved Out From Flood-Hit Vidarbha

NDRF's rescue operations in flood-hit Vidarbha region of Maharashtra

Monsoon 2020 news: More than 53,000 people have been moved out from 175 villages of Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Large tracts of land were inundated after water was release from dams following heavy rain. Nearly 92,000 people have been affected by the floods in these four districts in the last few days, a report released by the government authorities in Nagpur said.

Eleven rescue and relief teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army, are engaged in Chandrapur and Bhandara districts. After incessant rain during the weekend in east Vidarbha region and Madhya Pradesh, water was released from various dams of Maharashtra causing floods. Till 1 pm on Tuesday, 53,224 people from 175 affected villages of the Nagpur division have been shifted to safer places, the report said.

As many as 76 villages have been affected in Bhandara district, 61 in Nagpur, 22 in Chandrapur and 16 in Gadchiroli. Two teams of the Army were deployed in Chandrapur for relief and rescue work, district disaster management officer, Jitesh Survade said, adding that water has started receding in these places and connectivity is gradually being restored. Rescue operations are going on in low-lying areas of Chandrapur; as many as 150 families have been moved to safer places.