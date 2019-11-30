"Never In History": Devendra Fadnavis Leads BJP Walkout Before Floor Test

Maharashtra trust vote: BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis walked out of the state assembly.

Mumbai:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday led a BJP protest in the Maharashtra state assembly against the selection of Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Walse Patil as temporary speaker ahead of a floor test for the Shiv Sena-led government. Mr Patil had replaced BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker and a permanent speaker will be elected tomorrow.

"Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly, a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. What was the fear this time?" Mr Fadnavis said, moments before the BJP staged a walkout.

