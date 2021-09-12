Maharashtra Must Approach Top Court For OBC Data From Centre: Congress

Nana Patole was addressing a press conference in Nagpur (File)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole today said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state must appeal before the Supreme Court for directions to the Centre to provide census data of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

He was addressing a press conference in Nagpur against the backdrop of the top court on Saturday saying that the state government cannot postpone local body polls over OBC reservations, as this power rests with only the Election Commission.

All upcoming polls should be held after OBC reservations are restored so that members of these communities do not suffer any "political loss", he said.

"The state government should appeal before the Supreme Court to get the Central government to provide census data of OBCs to Maharashtra. The state OBC commission must also collect empirical data as soon as possible," Mr Patole said.

An all-party meeting on August 27 had unanimously agreed to not hold polls till reservations for OBCs in local civic bodies are restored.

Nana Patole further said he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the post of advocate general as the incumbent, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, was appointed by the previous BJP-Sena government.

"Traditionally, the advocate general changes when the government changes," Mr Patole claimed.