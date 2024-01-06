What Lawyer Who Bought Dawood's Plot For Rs 2 Crore Wants To Build There

Auction of four properties owned by Dawood Ibrahim concluded yesterday.

A lawyer who bought a plot owned by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra for a whopping Rs 2 crore yesterday, says he intends to build a Sanatan school there.

Ajay Srivastava, a former Shiv Sena leader, said he paid such a huge amount for the plot because the survey number and the amount add up to a figure in numerology that works in his favour.

"I am a Sanatani Hindu and we follow our panditji. The survey number (of the plot) and the amount have a figure that goes in my favour according to numerology. I will start a Sanatan school on this plot after getting it converted," Mr Srivastava said.

Mr Srivastava had earlier purchased three of the underworld don's properties, including his childhood home in the same village.

In an auction in March 2001, in which Mr Srivastava was the only bidder, the lawyer had bought two shops owned by the terrorist in Mumbai's Nagpada.

The lawyer in 2020 bought Dawood's childhood home in Mumbake village, where the terrorist was born. He has not got the deed for the bungalow yet, because of some discrepancies in the documents. The mistakes have now been corrected and he hopes to get the deed soon.

"I had bid for Dawood Ibrahim's Bungalow in 2020. A Sanatan Dharm Pathshala Trust has been set up and, after getting it registered, I will start a Sanatan school there as well," he said.

While the two bigger land parcels did not receive any bids, a plot with an area of 1,730 sq m and a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh was sold for Rs 3.28 lakh.

The smallest land parcel, which has an area of 170.98 sq m and had a reserve price of Rs 15,440, was bought by Ajay Srivastava for Rs 2.01 crore.