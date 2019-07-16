Maharashtra Man Uses 47 Stolen ATM Cards For Transactions Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Police found 47 stolen cards with the accused. (Representational image)

A 28-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly stealing ATM cards and carrying out transactions worth over Rs 10 lakh, police said Tuesday.

The accused Rohit Pandey had, on June 14, helped a man who was facing difficulties operating an ATM, and in the process had flicked his card and replaced it with a fake one, said senior police officer Vijay Chavan.

"We checked the CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk and the vicinity and zeroed in on Pandey, a Vasai resident. We found 47 such stolen ATM cards with him. He has made transactions worth Rs 10.73 lakh with them. He was purchasing jewellery with such cards. We have recovered Rs 7.90 lakh so far," the police officer said.

