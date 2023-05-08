Maharashtra Man Tortured, Killed 12-Year-Old Sister, Case Filed: Cops

Police said the hospital declared the child brought dead. (Representational)

A man allegedly tortured and killed his 12-year-old sister suspecting her of having an affair in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old accused was arrested after the child was brought to a hospital on Sunday, where doctors declared her brought dead, an official said.

As per preliminary investigations, the victim lived with her brother and sister-in-law, as she had lost her mother and her father lived in their hometown, he said.

The accused allegedly started harassing the child suspecting her of having an affair, the official said.

The man allegedly tortured the victim by inflicting burn wounds on her body using hot tongs. The torture continued for four days and the victim eventually succumbed to severe injuries, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, senior inspector Madhukar Kad of Ulhasnagar Central police station said.

