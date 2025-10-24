Man Stabbed To Death By Employer, Friends After Argument Over No Diwali Gift

A man's expectation of receiving a Diwali gift from employer turned fatal after he expressed his desire and displeasure over not getting one. In Maharashtra, a 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his employer and friends following an argument over no Diwali gift.

Nitesh Thackeray used to work for Sujit Ganvir, 25, at a betel leaf shop in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. On the occasion of Diwali, Thackeray expected new clothes or a gift from his employer.

However, when Thackeray did not receive any gift from his employer, he dialed Ganvir and verbally abused him.

Furious, Ganvir called his friends and hatched a plan to kill Thackeray. To execute the plan, Ganvir reportedly ordered a knife online and invited Thackeray under the pretext of a movie outing.

Ganvir then took Thackeray to a secluded area behind a law college in the city. There, Ganvir and five other men beat Thackeray and stabbed him to death.

The accused tried to destroy the evidence.

The six accused - Karan Meshram (22), Yash Chhotelal Raut (19), Anil Rameshwar Bonde (22), Pratik Manik Meshram (22), Tausif Sheikh (23), and Sujit Ganvir (25), were arrested within an hour.

Further investigation into the murder is underway.

