He Had A Fight With His Wife, Then Slit Their Twin Daughters' Throats

A man in Maharashtra quarrelled with his wife. As soon as the woman left for her parents' home during the argument, the man took his two-year-old twin daughters to a forested area, slit their throats, and then walked up to a police station to confess to filicide.

According to the police, the accused man was identified as Rahul Chavan, a resident of Washim district. Chavan was travelling with his wife and two daughters when a heated argument broke out between the couple. During the quarrel, his wife reportedly decided to leave for her parents' home, while Chavan continued the journey alone with his daughters.

In a fit of rage, Chavan took the twin girls into a forested area in Buldhana district's Ancharwadi, where he murdered them by slitting their throats.

After the incident, Chavan drove directly to the Washim police station, where he confessed to the killings. Following his confession, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the children. Officers said that preliminary findings suggest the bodies were partially burnt, raising suspicion that Chavan may have attempted to destroy evidence by setting them on fire after the murders.

However, police officials have not yet confirmed this aspect of the investigation. A forensic examination and post-mortem are being carried out to determine the exact cause of death and whether the girls were burnt posthumously.

Senior officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Manisha Kadam, and others were present at the scene as part of the initial inquiry. The police conducted an on-site inspection and documentation and began gathering forensic samples from the area.