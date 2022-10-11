Maharashtra Man Gets Life Sentence For Beating Mother To Death

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused. (Representational)

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district today sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for beating his mother to death.

District and session court judge V M Mohite convicted Sakhram Yadaji Shinde of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

According to the prosecution, Sakhram Shinde used to harass his family members asking for money to buy alcohol.

On August 5, 2021, Sakhram Shinde picked up a quarrel with his mother Vridavani Shinde (60) asking her to sell food grain kept in the house so that he could use the money to buy liquor, they said.

The accused beat his mother with a stick. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors, they said.

