Maharashtra Man Falls Off Roof, Dies. He Was Trying To Hoist Flag: Cops

Maharashtra: A case of accidental death was registered. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man from Jawhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra fell from the roof of his house while trying to hoist the tricolour on Saturday and died during treatment, police said.

Police said Laxman Shinde, a resident of Rajewadi in Jawhar, fell from the roof of his house at 8 AM while trying to hoist the national flag under the special three-day campaign, the police said.

He sustained serious injuries after the fall and was rushed to a hospital in Jawhar. He was later shifted to a hospital at Nashik where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

A case of accidental death was registered.