Maharashtra Man Burns To Death Paralysed Father-In-Law, Sets Wife, Son On Fire: Cops

The wife and son of the accused suffered critical burn injuries. (Representational)

A 51-year-old paralytic man was burned to death after his son-in-law allegedly set him on fire along with his own wife and five-year-old son, police said on Wednesday. The mother and son suffered 80 per cent burn injuries at Gondia in Maharashtra, police added.

The injured are undergoing treatment in Nagpur and the accused was taken into custody for the incident that took place shortly after midnight on February 14, they said.

Aarti Shende, 35, the wife of accused Kishore Shende, 41, had been living at her father Devanand Meshram's house in Suryatola locality of Gondia for over a month as her relationship with her husband had soured.

"Around 12.30 am on February 14, the accused came to Meshram's house to meet his wife and children. He had a heated argument with his wife, which took an ugly turn when he poured petrol that he was carrying, and set on fire his wife and son Jai. He also set his paralytic father-in-law on fire who was sleeping in their hut," an official of Ramnagar police station said.

Meshram died as he was unable to move, while the wife and son of the accused suffered critical burn injuries, he added.

Some of the neighbours noticed flames at Meshram's house, after which they ran for the help. They also informed the police, after which a team of Ramnagar police station reached the spot. They immediately shifted the injured mother and her son to hospital, the police said.

Senior police officials visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The accused was taken into custody and investigation into the case is underway.

