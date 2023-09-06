Maharashtra Man, 25, Loses Rs 12 Lakh In Online Part-Time Job Scam

After realising that he has been duped, the victim approached the police. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man fell prey to a cyber fraud in Maharashtra's Nagpur with the unidentified accused duping him of Rs 12 lakh on the false promise of providing a part-time online job, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged by Batul Saifuddin Ali, 25, who received a call from the fraudster on August 7, they said.

"The man offered a part-time online job to Ali, who immediately accepted it. The fraudster gave him some tasks and initially paid money to him as promised. Thereafter, he convinced the victim to invest money into a scheme and assured to give handsome returns," an official said.

Trusting him, Ali invested Rs 11.96 lakh into the scheme. However, he neither received the profits, nor got back his invested amount.

After realising that he has been duped, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case of cheating was registered.

