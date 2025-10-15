Advertisement
Maharashtra Jail Official Transferred Amid Forced Conversion Charges

Recently, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar had accused Gaikwad of forcing the jail inmates to convert by denying them food and water, and subjecting them to physical assault.

Read Time: 1 min
Gaikwad had earlier faced controversy in connection with the death of a prisoner.
Nagpur:

The Maharashtra prison department on Wednesday transferred Beed district jail superintendent Petrus Gaikwad to Nagpur with immediate effect, following allegations of forcible religious conversion and ill-treatment of inmates.

Recently, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar had accused Gaikwad of forcing the jail inmates to convert by denying them food and water, and subjecting them to physical assault. He had also alleged that Gaikwad removed the photos of national icons, and wrote Biblical verses on the wall.

On Wednesday, the state home department issued an order in which Gaikwad was transferred to deputy superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail. It said the transfer was made on administrative grounds.

Gaikwad had earlier faced controversy in connection with the death of a prisoner belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in a jail at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. 

