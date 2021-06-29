Maharashtra Issues Curbs For Ganesh Chaturthi: What's Allowed, What's Not

Maharashtra government has capped height of idols for public pujas at 4 feet. File

Directions to provide online darshan facility, curbs on height of idols and a ban on processions are among the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government today for the 11-day Ganeshotsav festivities starting September 10.

Amid the looming threat of a third wave of Covid infections, the state government has urged citizens to keep the celebrations low-key. This is the second year when the pandemic has cast a shadow on the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state. Last year too, the government had issued several guidelines to ensure the festivities do not lead to a spike in Covid cases.

The state government has said processions on the first day of the festival and on the day of immersion won't be allowed. The guidelines add that for public festivities, organisers will need proper permission from local authorities. They also state that the festival should be celebrated in a simple manner.

The height of Ganesh idols should not exceed 4 feet for public pujas and 2 feet for home pujas. The guidelines state that if possible, people should worship metal, marble or clay idols at home. They add that idols worshipped at home can be immersed at artificial ponds prepared by the local authority.

This is aimed at preventing crowding at immersion points.

Instead of cultural programmes, organisers are expected to arrange health and blood donation camps, the guidelines state.

The state government has asserted that all break-the-chain rules will continue to be in force and no exemption will be provided for the festival.

Organisers, the guidelines state, must ensure there is no crowding at pandals and large pandals should have the facility of online "darshan" via social media or live-streaming.

They added that social distancing should always be and puja areas should be sanitised regularly.

Currently, Maharashtra has 1.1 lakh active Covid cases and is recording about 7,000-9,000 cases daily. To bring the situation under control, the state government has grouped the districts as per the severity of the situation there and put in place different sets of curbs.