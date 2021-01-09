Devendra Fadnavis Demands 'Thorough Inquiry' In Maharashtra Hospital Fire Incident

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: "It is a very painful accident," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Terming the death of ten newborn babies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra a "very painful" incident, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded a thorough probe.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital in the east Maharashtra city in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months, a doctor said.

Fire incident at the Bhandara District Hospital,where about 10 children lost lives is very painful & disturbing.

My deep condolences to the families who suffered such irreparable loss.

This incident should be properly investigated & strict action be taken against the culprits. - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2021

"The government should carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and initiate action against those who are responsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painful accident," Mr Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said in a statement.