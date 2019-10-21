Live: Poll Of Exit Polls Results Of Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Of Regional And National Channels Soon

Exit Poll Results: In both the states, the ruling BJP is seeking a second successive term and hopes for an easy win.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 21, 2019 18:27 IST
Exit Polls Results: The election results will be declared on October 24.

New Delhi: 

Voting for the assembly elections In Maharashtra and Haryana has ended. The exit poll results are expected soon. In both the states, the ruling BJP is seeking a second successive term and hopes for an easy win. The party's campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, who attacked the opposition over its criticism of the centre's decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi dared the Congress to announce that it would reverse the decision if it came to power in Maharashtra and Haryana. In its campaign, the Congress attacked PM Modi over the state of economy. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi said last week that PM Modi had no understanding of economy. For Maharashtra's 288 seats, the BJP is continuing its alliance with Shiv Sena, whereas the Congress has allied with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. In Haryana, the ruling BJP is locked in contest with the Congress, INLD and the fledgling JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) for the 90 assembly seats. The results will be declared on October 24.

Here are the live updates of Exit Polls Results for Maharashtra, Haryana Elections:




Oct 21, 2019
18:24 (IST)
Haryana Poll Of Exit Poll Results Soon
In Haryana, the ruling BJP is locked in contest with the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal and the fledgling JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) for the 90 assembly seats.
Oct 21, 2019
18:12 (IST)
In Maharashtra, the BJP is contesting on 150 seats, the Shiv Sena on 124 seats. The rest of the 288 seats are for smaller allies. In the opposition camp, the Congress is contesting 146 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party on 117 seats.
Oct 21, 2019
18:09 (IST)
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 44.6 per cent and Haryana a turnout of 53.7 per cent till 5 pm. "I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
