Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Haryana On Last Day Of Campaigning

PM Modi addresses election rally in Haryana.
On the last of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally in Haryana. Praising the Manohar Lal Khattar government, he said Haryana Chief Minister has been able to rid the state of corruption.
He also attacked rival Congress over centre's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. "Congress ignored Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years," he said addressing the rally.
Today is the last day of campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra. Both the states vote on Monday. The votes will be counted on October 24.
Here are the live updates on state elections in Maharashta and Haryana:
"The central govt has decided that the new National Highway built from Kapurthala to Goindwal Sahib, near Taran Taran, will now be known as 'Guru Nanak Dev ji marg," he was qupted as saying by news agency ANI.
Haryana Elections: PM Modi attacks Congress over Kartarpur Corridor
Addressing a rally in Sirsa, PM Modi said: "The Kartarpur corridor is almost complete now. This opportunity has come seven decades after independence, 70 years went by. What can be a bigger misfortune than this that we had to see a holy place from afar, through a pair of binoculars?"
"The distance and the obstacles between the holy place of our Guru Nanak Dev - Kartarpur Sahib and us, is now going to be eliminated. The helplessness to watch it through a pair of binoculars, for 70 yrs, is now being eliminated," he said.