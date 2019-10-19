Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Haryana On Last Day Of Campaigning

On the last of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally in Haryana. Praising the Manohar Lal Khattar government, he said Haryana Chief Minister has been able to rid the state of corruption.

He also attacked rival Congress over centre's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. "Congress ignored Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years," he said addressing the rally.

Today is the last day of campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra. Both the states vote on Monday. The votes will be counted on October 24.

Here are the live updates on state elections in Maharashta and Haryana: