Maharashtra Promises Action On Speech By Ex-Aligarh University Student

Sharjeel Usmani should have been stopped by ex-Magistrate who was present at the event, Ajit Pawar said

Days after a case was registered against former Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra for allegedly delivering a controversial speech at the Elgar Parishad event in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the state government will consider barring such people from speaking at events.

"Sharjeel should have been stopped by former Magistrate who was present there (Elgar Parishad). Strict action will be taken based on FIR by the government. The government will consider barring such people from speaking at events while granting permission for any programme," Ajit Pawar said during a press conference.

A case was registered against Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra for delivering a controversial speech at the Elgar Parishad event in Pune on January 30.

