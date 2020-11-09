Maharashtra Governor Expresses Concern Over Arnab Goswami's Health In Jail

The Governor asked the Home Minister to allow Arnab Goswami's family to meet with him

After arrested Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami alleged that he was being "assaulted" in jail and was not being allowed to meet his family, the Maharashtra Governor has intervened and conveyed his concern to the state government.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh this morning and expressed concern over the security and health of Mr Goswami in jail.

The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the journalist's family to meet with him.

Mr Goswami was shifted to a jail from a prison quarantine centre on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone. He was accused of using a mobile phone to post on social media though his phone was seized when he was arrested last week.

While being taken to Taloja jail, Mr Goswami had shouted to the media from the police van, alleging that he was assaulted by Alibaug jailer on Saturday evening, that his life was in danger and that he was not allowed to speak to his lawyer.