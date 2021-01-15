Maharashtra Governor Donates Over Rs 1 Lakh For Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Maharashtra Governor attended the launch of a campaign for donation collection. (File)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari donated Rs 1,11,000 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, at a fund-raising program in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Trust set up to oversee the temple construction has launched a nationwide donation drive.

Mr Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign for donation collection for the Ram temple, organised by the Vidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas.

He also performed prayers along with the president of the Hindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ram temple, where the program was held.

Bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August after the Supreme Court paved the way for its construction.