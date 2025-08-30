"Maharashtra Government Working To Resolve Issue Legally": Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his government was working to address the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange within the legal and constitutional framework.

The 10 percent reservation provided to the Maratha community last year (under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes category) was still in force, he said, as Jarange's indefinite fast for reservation in the OBC quota entered the second day.

The maximum number of decisions for providing education and employment to the Maratha community were taken between 2014 and 2025 (a period during which BJP-led governments have been in power for much of the time), Mr Fadnavis added.

Thousands of supporters of Jarange have been camping in and around the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where the activist has launched his latest agitation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)