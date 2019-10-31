Shiv Sena Deserves More Than 13 Cabinet Seats, Says Maharashtra BJP Leader

"What I can say is Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats," said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

Commenting on the ongoing portfolio negotiations between his party and the Shiv Sena, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats.

"We are still to discuss all these things but what I can say is Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats," he said while speaking to ANI.

According to a report, BJP has proposed a 13-26 formula to Shiv Sena, giving 13 portfolios to Shiv Sena MLAs and keeping 26 for its own MLAs.

He also informed that the meeting between top BJP and Sena leaders is likely to take place later in the day. "Everything will be clear after the meeting and we will form the government before November 5".

"It is just a matter of 30 minutes and we will sort out everything and form government," he added.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.