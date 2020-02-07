Maharashtra Government Holds Roadshow In Chennai To Attract Tourists

"Tourists from Tamil Nadu should visit Maharashtra. Maharashtra is eager to welcome you," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray said that there is a diversity in the area of Maharashtra's art and culture (File)

Mumbai:

In a bid to attract tourists to Maharashtra, the state tourism directorate on Friday organised a road show in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

According to an official statement, several cultural programmes were held, while Maharashtra's native cuisine too was made available on the occasion.

In his video address during the road show, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray spoke about deepening cultural ties between the state and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

"There is big diversity in the areas of Maharashtra's art and culture. Tourists from Tamil Nadu should visit Maharashtra. Maharashtra is eager to welcome you," he said.

