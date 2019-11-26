Maharashtra Floor Test Tomorrow, Top Court Agrees With Anti-BJP Combine

Maharashtra: The Supreme Court said the floor test will be held tomorrow

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has to prove his majority in the Maharashtra assembly tomorrow, the Supreme Court has ruled on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in Maharashtra.

The court has also said that the floor test must be videographed and it must be presided over by an interim chief minister.

The newly formed Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine had petitioned the Supreme Court against the manner in which Devendra Fadnavis took power, in a secretive oath ceremony, along with Ajit Pawar of the NCP.

The centre argued that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis to form government based on a letter showing the support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of the NCP of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

While Mr Fadnavis took charge on Monday, Ajit Pawar did not. The rival group of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has submitted court documents with 154 MLA signatures and had called for an "immediate" test of strength in the Maharashtra assembly.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.