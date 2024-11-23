'Negative Politics Lost': PM Modi On Maharashtra Election Results

Maharashtra Election Results 2024:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of Maharashtra today for what he called their "historic verdict", saying the mandate was a firm rejection of the negative politics of the Opposition. This not only included what BJP chief JP Nadda described as the "sabotage" of the second mandate -- when Uddhav Thackeray broke the alliance and partnered the Congress and Sharad Pawar to form government -- but also the talk of a second constitution and the return of Article 370, the politics of division in the name of caste and creed, he said.

The election in Maharashtra proved the maxim of "Ek hai toh safe hai (there is safety in unity)" which has become a mantra to the whole country, he added to massive cheers in an address to party workers at the BJP headquarters.

"Maharashtra has witnessed the triumph of development, good governance, and genuine social justice. The forces of deception, divisive politics, and family dynasties have been defeated. Maharashtra has strengthened its resolve for a developed India," PM Modi said. In the process, it has as become the sixth state to choose the BJP for a third consecutive term, after Goa, Gujarat. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Every segment of the country have voted for the BJP... The Congress is unable to gauge this changed mood of the people. They don't want to understand the reality. The voter does not want instability. The voter is with the nation first feeling," PM Modi said, beginning a harsh takedown of the Congress.

"Congress and its ecosystem thought that by lying in the name of the Constitution and lying in the name of reservation, they would divide SC/ST/OBC into small groups. Maharashtra has completely rejected this conspiracy of Congress and its allies. Maharashtra has said it loudly: If there is one, then it is safe," PM Modi said.

The Congress, he added, is incapable of forming governments on its own. It is a "parasitic" party that forms alliances and then lets down allies as well. "Thankfully its partners in Uttar Pradesh have been able to get rid of it (Congress). Else they too would have drowned," PM Modi said.

The Congress, he said, has made laws for appeasement, he said, pointing to the Waqf Board as an example. "In the Constitution, there is no provision for Waqf law. This was done to raise the Congress' vote bank... There was a time when Congress used to speak against jaat -paat (caste divisions) , but today this very family is spreading the poison of caste (Jaativaad)," he added.