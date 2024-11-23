'Sole Focus Is On Family': PM Modi Jabs Congress After Maharashtra Win

PM Modi addresses BJP workers at party headquarters in Delhi

For Congress, the "priority is only and only the family", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday in his address to party workers after the big Maharashtra win, contrasting it with his own party, the BJP, which he said is focused on building a "developed India".

"Elections will come and go, victory and defeat will continue in democracy, but the aim of BJP and NDA is not limited to just winning elections. Our aim is not limited to just forming the government, we have set out to build the country, we have set out to build a developed India," said PM Modi, underlining his vision for his party.

The Prime Minister said the Congress' outsized interest in its own welfare is a "threat to democracy".

"The Congress party's sole focus is on the family, disregarding the welfare of the nation's people. A party that prioritises family over citizens poses a significant threat to democracy," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said today's India needs ease of living and for that it trusts BJP and the National Democratic Alliance or NDA.

"Development, good governance and social justice have won in Maharashtra. Lies and deceit have suffered a crushing defeat. Today negative politics has been defeated. Today 'Parivarvad' have been defeated. Today Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India. I congratulate all the workers of BJP and NDA across the country," PM Modi said.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP won 132 seats out of the 148 seats it contested. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP became the first party since 1990 to win over 100 seats in the assembly, 123 and 105 seats respectively. The BJP is set to form government in the state.

"People have made divisive forces bite the dust. The Congress and its allies have failed to grasp the changed realities of the country's mood," the Prime Minister said reflecting on the results and the Congress' poor show. The Congress won just 16 seats.

He asserted that voters do not want instability and they believe in nation first and do not like those dreaming about "chair first".

The Prime Minister further slammed the Congress for its alleged "urban Naxalism", a pejorative term, calling it a new challenge before the country.

"Today Congress's urban Naxalism has emerged as a new challenge for India. The remote control of these Urban Naxals is outside the country and hence everyone has to be very cautious about Urban Naxalism," the Prime Minister cautioned.

The Prime Minister said the Congress has become a parasitic party, and it is increasingly difficult for it to form government on its own.

"Any dedicated Congress worker finds it difficult to work there (in the party). Do only people from one family have the right to run Congress. Old Congress leaders are searching for that old party of theirs," said the Prime Minister.