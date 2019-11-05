Maharashtra Election Results 2019: 'Maharashtra Chief Minister Will Be From Shiv Sena,' Says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray raised the 50:50 arrangement with the BJP after the eleciton results.
In Maharashtra, the impasse on government formation has entered 12th day after the BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which is comfortably past the 145-majority mark in 288-member Assembly, had a fallout over Sena's demand of "50:50 arrangement". Amid power tussle with the BJP, Sena has hinted an alliance with the NCP and Congress.
Sources, however, have told NDTV that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has said her party won't support Sena in Maharashtra. Mr Pawar has indicated that he would hold another meeting with Ms Gandhi in near future.
Sharad Pawar's won 54 seats and the Congress won 44.
On Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also held a meeting with Maharashtra Governor and said Sena cannot be held responsible for the stalemate. "We kept our talk forward. He heard us. We just wanted to tell him that the government is not being formed, and for ensuing confusion, we are not responsible," Mr Raut told reporters after the hour-long meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The deadline to form government in Maharashtra ends on November 9.
Next Chief Minister Will Be From Shiv Sena Only....: Sanjay Raut
As power tussle continues in Mahrashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that the Chief Minister will be from his party only. "The face and politics of Maharashtra is changing.... you will see. What you call 'hungama' (commotion), is not 'hungama', but the fight for justice and rights, victory will be ours," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Government Formation Is Politics, Focus On Farmers: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said all political parties should first focus on ensuring relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rains rather than thinking about the government formation in Maharashtra. Read here.
Shiv Sena Gets Support Of Another Indepent MLA
As uncertainty over government formation continues to prevail in Maharashtra. one more Independent MLA extended support to Shiv Sena on Monday. Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, an Independent MLA from Shirol, pledged his support to Shiv Sena that won 56 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections. The party had earlier claimed support of seven independent MLAs. Read here