Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Minister Loses To Congress's Nana Patole From Sakoli Seat

Maharashtra Election Result: The BJP candidate lost to Congress's Nana Patole by a margin of 6,240 votes

Maharashtra Minister of State for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development and also guardian minister of Gondia, Parinay Fuke, lost from Sakoli assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Bhanadara district on Thursday.

The BJP candidate lost to Congress's Nana Patole by a margin of 6,240 votes.

Mr Patole, a former BJP MP who later returned to the Congress, got 95,208 votes against Mr Fuke's 88,968 votes, the final results on the Election Commission website showed.

