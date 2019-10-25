Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Minister Loses To Congress's Nana Patole From Sakoli Seat

Nana Patole, a former BJP MP who later returned to the Congress, got 95,208 votes against Mr Fuke's 88,968 votes, the final results on the Election Commission website showed.

All India | | Updated: October 25, 2019 03:31 IST
Maharashtra Election Result: The BJP candidate lost to Congress's Nana Patole by a margin of 6,240 votes


Nagpur: 

Maharashtra Minister of State for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development and also guardian minister of Gondia, Parinay Fuke, lost from Sakoli assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Bhanadara district on Thursday.

The BJP candidate lost to Congress's Nana Patole by a margin of 6,240 votes.

Mr Patole, a former BJP MP who later returned to the Congress, got 95,208 votes against Mr Fuke's 88,968 votes, the final results on the Election Commission website showed.



