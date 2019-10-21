Maharashtra Election 2019: 'Perverted Politics': Pankaja Munde On Cousin Dhananjay's Remark

Pankaja Munde said she had witnessed many elections and "liars" in the past (File)

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Sunday termed the objectionable remarks made against her by her cousin Dhananjay Munde as "perverted politics". Ms Munde said she felt disgusted by the remarks.

Sitting BJP MLA Pankaja, daughter of BJP veteran late Gopinath Munde, is locked in a fierce battle with Dhananjay Munde for the Parli assembly segment in neighbouring Beed district in the state assembly elections.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, kicked up a row by allegedly making obscene comments against Pankaja Munde at a campaign rally, resulting in a police complaint against him.

Under flak, Dhananjay claimed the video clip, in which he was allegedly heard making the comments against Pankaja Munde, was doctored and fake. He said his remarks were "distorted" to project him as a "villain" by his rivals to win elections.

On Sunday evening, Pankaja Munde visited Gopinathgad, the memorial of her late father in Parli.

"Statement of Dhananjay Munde has brought a feeling of disgust to my mind. I am fed up with this mentality. This is perverted politics (sic)," she told reporters.

Pankaja Munde said she had witnessed many elections and "liars" in the past. "But this experience (remarks made by Dhananjay) has shocked me," she added.

"There is no political lesson for me to learn in this episode but people should understand what is going on," she added.

Pankaja Munde said she felt quitting politics for a while in view of the remarks which were made in a bad taste.

"I am strong. I will not sit at home. As a woman I felt bad (due to the remarks)," she said.

