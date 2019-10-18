Poll Panel Checks Supriya Sule Helicopter, Finds Nothing Objectionable

Election Commission checked Supriya Sule's helicopter (File Photo)

A flying squad of the Election Commission on Friday conducted a check on the helicopter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule at the Mahalaxmi Race Course helipad in Mumbai.

Nothing objectionable was found in the checking, Election Commission officials said.

Supriya Sule left on the same helicopter after the check.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

