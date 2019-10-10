Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: '10 Enemies Will Be Killed For Every Soldier's Death', Amit Shah Warns

Maharashtra Polls: Amit Shah said Sharad Pawar should clarify if they favour scrapping of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today hit out at the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party or NCP for "opposing" the NDA government's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing a "great job" of abrogating Article 370, which granted temporary special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said the Prime Minister has ensured national security.

Addressing a rally at Jat in Maharashtra's Sangli district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming assembly election in the state, Amit Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370."

Under PM Modi's watch, India's national security has strengthened and the entire world now knows that "10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan (soldier) is martyred," he said, apparently referring to the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack.

Amit Shah also asked Sharad Pawar to spell out what work the previous Congress-NCP coalition governments did in Maharashtra.



