Maharashtra Crosses 25,000 Coronavirus Cases With Highest Single Day Spike

Maharashtra reported 1,495 coronavirus cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day spike in the state taking its total to 25,992, while the number of deaths rose to 975 with 54 people dying of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health department officials said. State capital Mumbai breached the 15,000-mark today with 800 new cases taking its tally to 15,747. Mumbai is the worst-hit city in India; it also accounts for 40 of the 54 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours.

A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients

to 5,547, an official said.

The centre has declared Mumbai as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in the country and various measures have been taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus in its densely populated slums.