Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Sacks Eknath Shinde As Shiv Sena Leader

Uddhav Thackeray said that Eknath Shinde has been indulging in "anti-party activities"

Uddhav Thackeray has removed newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation.

In a letter issued by the party, Mr Thackeray said that Mr Shinde has been indulging in "anti-party activities" and has voluntarily given up his membership.

The Shinde faction has declared in the Supreme Court that they are the real Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister on Thursday after the Supreme Court refused to stay the trust vote ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:

Jul 02, 2022 09:09 (IST) Raj Thackeray praises Devendra Fadnavis for accepting Deputy role

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has extended his best wishes to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for being sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state, further praising him for accepting the junior slot in the government following the order of the party high command despite him being a two-time chief minister.