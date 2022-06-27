Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Sena Rebels Take Battle To Supreme Court

34 rebel MLAs had signed the no-confidence motion.

The tussle between the Shiv Sena leadership and rebels MLAs, which threatens to bring down the Maharashtra government, moves from the hotel to the courtroom today.

Eknath Shinde, who leads the rebellion, has challenged the Uddhav Thackeray leadership's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs in the Supreme Court.

The Shinde camp has also challenged the rejection of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal.

The petition seeks directions to the Deputy Speaker to not take any action on the disqualification plea till the matter of his removal is decided.

The petition contends that the seat of the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly is vacant since Nana Patole resigned in February 2021 and there is no authority who can adjudicate upon the disqualification plea.

34 rebel MLAs had signed the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

The Shiv Sena said it will fight to get 16 of the rebel MLAs disqualified and make them "face the electorate".