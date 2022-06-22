Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Not Switching Parties, Says Rebel Sena MLA

Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde and other Sena MLAs reached Guwahati from Surat.

The political impasse in Maharashtra entered its second day today with rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde reaching Guwahati from Surat along with scores of lawmakers of the party. Mr Shinde has claimed over 40 MLAs are with him and asserted that he will not switch parties. He had demanded that the Sena restore its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule the state, sources said. Several BJP leaders also met Mr Shinde in Surat amid speculations that he might join the BJP along with other MLAs.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Gujarat before leaving for Assam with around 33 party MLAs following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Gujarat before leaving for Assam with around 33 party MLAs following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was today seen leaving the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, minutes before the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were brought there. The MLAs were also received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain.